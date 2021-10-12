Browns Mailbag: How can David Njoku, Browns offense build off his big game?

Njoku is starting to shine as a tight end and could provide a needed addition to get the passing game out of a slump? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

Njoku was simply outstanding Sunday, and he was a problem all game for the Chargers defense. He got the Browns rolling early, catching Mayfield's first three passes in the first quarter. He had a 31-yard catch on the Browns' first touchdown drive of the game and finished the day with three receptions of 20 yards or more. The biggest, of course, came in the fourth quarter, when Njoku made the best play of his career. He took a slant from Mayfield, broke a tackle and outraced the defense all the way to the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown.

Njoku finished with seven catches for 149 yards and the touchdown. It's the first 100-yard game by any Browns pass catcher in 2021, and Njoku is now the team's leading receiver with 14 receptions for 260 yards on the season. Now in his fifth season with the Browns, Njoku has embraced his role in an offense that utilizes all three of its tight ends at a high volume. He's playing more snaps at this part of the season than he did last year and will continue to pose a big-play threat to opposing defenses.

"I try to better myself in all aspects of being a tight end," Njoku said last week. "The dirty work, the blocking, the catching and the route running, everything that it takes to be elite, I want to better myself."

How many players from teams' original 53-man rosters are on the rosters at the end of the year? There seems to be a lot of roster movement for every team. — Skyler T. Petaluma, California

The 53 is always fluid, and there's churn from Week 1 all the way to the Super Bowl. When rosters across the NFL drop to 53, it's important to remember those are the "initial" 53 and not the "final" 53. It's never final. The average number of different faces from the beginning to the end — whatever it is — likely doesn't do justice to just how much back-and-forth there is because of injuries and other situations that keep general managers busy. That churn has really picked up over the past two seasons thanks to a change to the injured reserve rule that allows teams to bring back an unlimited number of players — so long as they miss three games — throughout the season.