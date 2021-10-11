News & Notes: Stefanski vows Browns will own the '1,000 reasons why' they came up short vs. Chargers

Two things won't be arriving anytime soon for the Browns after their heartbreaking loss to the Chargers.

Sympathy or relief.

That's why Kevin Stefanski and the Browns on Monday vowed to own the "1,000 reasons why" they didn't make the necessary plays to prevail in one of the NFL's most entertaining games thus far in the 2021 season. The undefeated Arizona Cardinals come to FirstEnergy Stadium next Sunday, and the Browns will have to be ready for even more pressure-packed moments against a team that similarly hopes to be playing well into January.

"I told the team there's 1,000 reasons why we didn't (win)," Stefanski said. "We've got to make sure we own them and get to the bottom of them because we have to be better. We'll be in similar games against similar opponents, and we'll have to come through. I certainly have to do my part there as well."

Stefanski talked extensively Monday about his role in the loss and the moments he lamented most in the back-and-forth shootout, which featured seven lead changes and a combined six touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

There was a lot to like from an offensive standpoint, as the Browns racked up a season-high 42 points and 531 yards of offense against a Chargers defense that entered Sunday's game ranked in the top half of the league in numerous categories. Cleveland dominated time of possession in the first half, built a lead as large as 14 and produced explosive plays on the ground and through the air.

Stefanski, though, kept his focus on the plays he wished he could have back, specifically the three-and-out sequence with less than 3 minutes to play and the Browns clinging to a 1-point lead.

The Browns gained a yard on a first-down carry, which was followed by a Chargers timeout, before looking for a big play through the air on second down. Baker Mayfield fired a pass Rashard Higgins' way but it fell incomplete and the clock stopped with 2:55 to play. Faced with a third-and-9, Stefanski called for a draw for Hunt, who came up well short of a first down on his 3-yard run. The Chargers let the clock run, giving themselves two timeouts and the upcoming 2-minute warning, and the Browns punted it away with 2:11 to play.

The Chargers scored the go-ahead touchdown less than a minute later.

"In hindsight, I definitely wish I did something different," Stefanski said. "This is where I have to put our guys in position to succeed. I didn't do that there and I'm sick about it.