By the Numbers: Browns outgain Chargers with 531 yards but can't get stops in the end

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 47-42 loss against the Chargers.
531 - The Browns outgained the Chargers, 531-493, on a day that featured big play after big play from both offenses.
56 - Both sides combined to score 56 points in the second half, which also featured three lead changes and 41 points scored in the final quarter.
52 - Nick Chubb led Browns running backs with 161 rushing yards, and 52 of them came from a 52-yard touchdown that featured Chubb swatting away several Chargers defenders. He topped 120 yards rushing just 36 minutes into the game with the run, which was his longest of the season and also gave him 19 career games of 100 or more rushing yards.
12 - The Browns finished Sunday with an NFL-leading 12 rushing touchdowns. They entered Week 5 with the most in the league already and added three more — two from Hunt and one from Chubb.
149 - TE David Njoku stacked a career day against the Chargers, corralling all seven of his targets for 149 yards and one touchdown.
2015 - That was the last time a Browns tight end recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game. It was last accomplished by Gary Barnidge on Oct. 25, 2015.
309 - Mayfield passed for 309 yards and went 23-of-32 with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mayfield completed his first nine passes of the game and finished with a 122.7 quarterback rating, his highest of the season.
165 - The Browns' biggest problems Sunday came from Chargers WR Mike Williams, who recorded 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns that helped Los Angeles keep up whenever the Browns went ahead.
369 - In addition to the struggles against Williams, the Browns couldn't contain second-year QB Justin Herbert. He threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, two of which in the final quarter.
1 - That was the amount of times the Browns forced the Chargers to punt in the second half. They punted on their first drive of the fourth quarter and scored touchdowns on each of their other five drives.
0 - The Browns recorded zero turnovers. It marks the first time under Kevin Stefanski the Browns have lost when they didn't commit a turnover.
5 - Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded a career-high six targets and five receptions for 70 yards. He entered Week 5 with just four catches for 57 yards but made the most of all of his opportunities in Los Angeles.
