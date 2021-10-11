By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns outgain Chargers with 531 yards but can't get stops in the end

The Browns recorded their best offensive performance of the season, but it wasn’t enough to keep ahead of a surging Chargers offense

Oct 10, 2021 at 08:02 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 47-42 loss against the Chargers.

531 - The Browns outgained the Chargers, 531-493, on a day that featured big play after big play from both offenses.

56 - Both sides combined to score 56 points in the second half, which also featured three lead changes and 41 points scored in the final quarter.

52 - Nick Chubb led Browns running backs with 161 rushing yards, and 52 of them came from a 52-yard touchdown that featured Chubb swatting away several Chargers defenders. He topped 120 yards rushing just 36 minutes into the game with the run, which was his longest of the season and also gave him 19 career games of 100 or more rushing yards.

12 - The Browns finished Sunday with an NFL-leading 12 rushing touchdowns. They entered Week 5 with the most in the league already and added three more — two from Hunt and one from Chubb.

149 - TE David Njoku stacked a career day against the Chargers, corralling all seven of his targets for 149 yards and one touchdown.

2015 - That was the last time a Browns tight end recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game. It was last accomplished by Gary Barnidge on Oct. 25, 2015.

309 - Mayfield passed for 309 yards and went 23-of-32 with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mayfield completed his first nine passes of the game and finished with a 122.7 quarterback rating, his highest of the season.

Related Links

165 - The Browns' biggest problems Sunday came from Chargers WR Mike Williams, who recorded 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns that helped Los Angeles keep up whenever the Browns went ahead.

369 - In addition to the struggles against Williams, the Browns couldn't contain second-year QB Justin Herbert. He threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, two of which in the final quarter.

1 - That was the amount of times the Browns forced the Chargers to punt in the second half. They punted on their first drive of the fourth quarter and scored touchdowns on each of their other five drives.

0 - The Browns recorded zero turnovers. It marks the first time under Kevin Stefanski the Browns have lost when they didn't commit a turnover.

5 - Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded a career-high six targets and five receptions for 70 yards. He entered Week 5 with just four catches for 57 yards but made the most of all of his opportunities in Los Angeles.

Photos: Week 5 - Browns at Chargers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Chargers in week five

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
1 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
2 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
3 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
4 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
5 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
6 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
7 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
8 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
9 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
10 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
11 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
12 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
13 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
14 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
15 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
16 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
17 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
18 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
19 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
20 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
21 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
22 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
23 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
24 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
25 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
26 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
27 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
28 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
29 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
30 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
31 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
32 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
33 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
34 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
35 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
36 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
37 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
38 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
39 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
40 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
41 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
MS2_9412
42 / 47
Matt Starkey
MS2_9311
43 / 47
Matt Starkey
MS2_9292
44 / 47
Matt Starkey
MS2_9299
45 / 47
Matt Starkey
MS2_9346
46 / 47
Matt Starkey
MS2_9452
47 / 47
Matt Starkey
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Browns D delivers back-to-back single-digit efforts for 1st time since '95

Cleveland's defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and nothing else
news

By the Numbers: Browns D holds Bears to lowest yardage in franchise history

Myles Garrett is now the owner of the Browns' single-game sack record
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb continues NFL's longest active touchdown streak

Chubb has recorded a touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL
news

By the Numbers: Browns out-gain Chiefs with 457 yards but turnovers prove costly

Cleveland fell to Kansas City, 33-29, in Sunday's season opener
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield, Browns offense come alive on spotless 2nd drive

Cleveland's starters didn't play long, but they left the field on a high note Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

The Browns took down the Giants, 17-13, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

By the Numbers: Rookies, defense step up to secure win in first preseason game

A few standout performances from Browns rookies helped pave the way for a smooth win in the first preseason game of the year
news

By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's season comes to an end in Kansas City
news

By the Numbers: Browns make all kinds of history with 28-point 1st quarter

Cleveland broke records with its offense and its defense Sunday night
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield beats the Steelers, sends Browns to playoffs with his feet

Cleveland's signal-caller had the best rushing game of his career
news

By the Numbers: Browns TEs emerge as big targets in game without top WRs

Austin Hooper led the team with 7 receptions for 71 yards in loss to Jets
Advertising