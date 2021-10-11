By the Numbers: Browns outgain Chargers with 531 yards but can't get stops in the end

165 - The Browns' biggest problems Sunday came from Chargers WR Mike Williams, who recorded 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns that helped Los Angeles keep up whenever the Browns went ahead.

369 - In addition to the struggles against Williams, the Browns couldn't contain second-year QB Justin Herbert. He threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, two of which in the final quarter.

1 - That was the amount of times the Browns forced the Chargers to punt in the second half. They punted on their first drive of the fourth quarter and scored touchdowns on each of their other five drives.

0 - The Browns recorded zero turnovers. It marks the first time under Kevin Stefanski the Browns have lost when they didn't commit a turnover.