From 1 to 100, Joel Bitonio has always impressed those around him

When Joel Bitonio stepped onto the grass at Heinz Field on Sept. 7, 2014, for his first ever NFL game, milestones were the last thing on his mind.

Bitonio, selected 35th overall by the Browns in the second round of the 2014 draft, just wanted to fit in and prove himself at the NFL level. That task was even taller for Bitonio than most rookies — he was playing in his first game at left guard rather than tackle, where he played for four seasons at Nevada.

Thankfully, Bitonio had plenty of talented veteran teammates to help him out.

"I remember pretty much every time I walked to the line of scrimmage, I had to tell him the snap count, what the play call was and where he was supposed to go," nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All Pro left tackle Joe Thomas said. "He had that ability, but technique wasn't polished and he definitely didn't know exactly where he was going."

Bitionio has come a long way in the 98 starts since.

He'll make his 100th career start Sunday in the Browns' Week 5 game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, just 25 miles from where he grew up in Long Beach, California. He'll become the fourth Browns player since the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999 to accomplish the milestone, joining Thomas, Orpheus Roye and Alex Mack.

The century mark highlights the longevity, durability and consistency Bitonio has anchored the offensive line with since his first start, while also signifying his perseverance and loyalty he's given the Browns as the franchise endured several difficult losing seasons.

"When I first came into the league, you didn't really think about milestones like that," Bitonio said. "You just want to play and get your opportunity. And then the longer I've been in the league, you realize there haven't been that many people that have played here long enough to achieve some of these things.

"It's just a special achievement of longevity and being with the team, and hopefully I have lots of more starts, too."

The teammates who were with him for his first start believe he will.

They all saw the talents and attention to detail Bitonio brought as a rookie, and they all saw how capable he was of handling blocking assignments as a 23-year-old. It's been no surprise for any of them to see Bitonio, who turns 30 next Monday, blossom into one of the offense's biggest leaders and best players.