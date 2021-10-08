Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Lead The Way

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
This week's episode features the following:
- On-the-field sound with mic'd up players, including Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield, for the Browns' first three games of the 2021 season.
- Jim Brown, Josh Cribbs, Bernie Kosar and other notable alumni meet with the team before the Week 3 matchup with the Bears.
- Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte addresses the defensive backs room.
- Exclusive interviews with Browns players, coaches and more!
Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.