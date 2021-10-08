Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Lee is 6-3, 230 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Lee has appeared in 54 career games and logged 71 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack, while adding 14 special teams stops. A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Lee has appeared in all four games this season. He will wear No. 52.