Transactions

Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Lee has appeared in all 4 games this season

Oct 08, 2021 at 11:28 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team waived DE Joe Jackson. 

Lee is 6-3, 230 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Lee has appeared in 54 career games and logged 71 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack, while adding 14 special teams stops. A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Lee has appeared in all four games this season. He will wear No. 52.

Jackson appeared in all four games this season and recorded two tackles and one sack.

Related Content

news

Browns designate LB Anthony Walker for return

Walker joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and led the team with nine tackles in the season opener
news

Browns sign G Hjalte Froholdt

The 2019 4th-round pick has appeared in eight games
news

Browns sign WR Lawrence Cager to practice squad

Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound second year player out of Georgia
news

Browns sign DB Bryan Mills to practice squad

Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. 
news

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to practice squad

Miller spent all of 2020 with the Buccaneers, including 4 games on the active roster
news

Browns elevate TE Jordan Franks to active roster

Franks is in his second NFL season and has appeared in six career games
news

Browns sign WR Davion Davis to the practice squad

Davis led the Browns in receiving yards during the preseason
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

Cleveland's veteran WR suffered a knee injury in the 1st quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans
news

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves heading into Week 3
news

Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Lee appeared in the season opener
news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve

The veteran linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury
Advertising