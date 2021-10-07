News & Notes

News & Notes: Joel Bitonio calls 100th regular season start 'an honor and a privilege'

Bitonio is poised to be one of just four Browns players to achieve 100 regular season starts with the team since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999

Oct 07, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Joel Bitonio wouldn't change a thing about the setting he'll step into for his 100th career regular season start Sunday in Los Angeles.

He'll do it 24 miles from where he grew up in Long Beach, California, and play in front of "30 to 40" friends and family members who have been with Bitonio since his first years of football. He'll also do it with one of the best Browns offenses he's ever played with so far in his eight-year career. 

The other best part? He'll achieve the start with the only NFL team he's ever played for. Bitonio will become just the fourth Browns player since the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999 to achieve 100 career starts in the regular season, joining Joe Thomas, Orpheus Roye and Alex Mack. 

All of those starts were hard-earned for Bitonio, who said with sincerity Thursday he's taken none of them for granted.

"Anytime you get to put on the helmet, it's an honor and a privilege to play this game," he said. "To be here for the 100th time and hopefully a bunch more is pretty dang cool."

Bitonio, who will turn 30 next Monday, said he feels as though he's at the top of his game despite the wear and tear most offensive linemen endure through each season. The numbers and accolades back Bitonio up — he's been nominated to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and has once again opened 2021 as one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the NFL. 

His blocking contributions this season are a big reason why the Browns currently rank first in the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, rushing first downs and rushes of 10 or more yards. 

"I do feel good," he said. "I think any O-Lineman, if you ask them, there is always something that they want to improve every week and there is a play here or there. O-Line is tough because it's a consistency thing. Every game and every week, you want to try and be at your best. I do feel like I'm playing well, and I do feel like it's been a good start to the season."

Health wasn't on Bitonio's side for his second and third NFL seasons, both of which he ended on Injured Reserve. An ankle injury shut down his 2015 season after 10 games, while his 2016 season only lasted five games due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. 

Bitonio said he doubted at the time whether he'd have the durability to carve out a long NFL career. 

No one, though, is doubting that now — he hasn't missed a regular season start since then. 

"You're thinking in your head, 'Man, am I ever going to stay healthy?'" he said. "To me, it was not something that I was training wrong. It was something that was very unfortunate and an unlucky situation. A lot of times, injuries are like that – it's just unlucky plays."

The Browns have been lucky to have Bitonio in every start he's made since then. He's become one of the Browns' most important players and continues to build his resume as one of the franchise's all-time greatest offensive linemen. 

When he takes his first snap Sunday, he'll have another accolade to prove it.

"I feel like I'm in a good place," he said. "It really is a privilege and honor to play for as long as I have played and hope that I can continue to do that into the future. I feel really good."

Photos: Chargers Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 6, 2021.
1 / 56

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 6, 2021.
2 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 6, 2021.
3 / 56

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.
4 / 56

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on October 6, 2021.
5 / 56

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice on October 6, 2021.
6 / 56

Defensive Quality Control Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on October 6, 2021.
7 / 56

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 6, 2021.
8 / 56

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 6, 2021.
9 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 6, 2021.
10 / 56

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on October 6, 2021.
11 / 56

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.
12 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 6, 2021.
13 / 56

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on October 6, 2021.
14 / 56

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.
15 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on October 6, 2021.
16 / 56

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on October 6, 2021.
17 / 56

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Darryl MaGee during practice on October 6, 2021.
18 / 56

Darryl MaGee during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 6, 2021.
19 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 6, 2021.
20 / 56

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 6, 2021.
21 / 56

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.
22 / 56

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 6, 2021.
23 / 56

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 6, 2021.
24 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.
25 / 56

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 6, 2021.
26 / 56

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 6, 2021.
27 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 6, 2021.
28 / 56

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 6, 2021.
29 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.
30 / 56

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 6, 2021.
31 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 6, 2021.
32 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (83) during practice on October 6, 2021.
33 / 56

Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (83) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on October 6, 2021.
34 / 56

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 6, 2021.
35 / 56

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 6, 2021.
36 / 56

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 6, 2021.
37 / 56

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on October 6, 2021.
38 / 56

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.
39 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 6, 2021.
40 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 6, 2021.
41 / 56

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on October 6, 2021.
42 / 56

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 6, 2021.
43 / 56

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 6, 2021.
44 / 56

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.
45 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on October 6, 2021.
46 / 56

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice on October 6, 2021.
47 / 56

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 6, 2021.
48 / 56

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.
49 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 6, 2021.
50 / 56

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on October 6, 2021.
51 / 56

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on October 6, 2021.
52 / 56

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (83) during practice on October 6, 2021.
53 / 56

Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (83) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.
54 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 6, 2021.
55 / 56

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on October 6, 2021.
56 / 56

A helmet during practice on October 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
