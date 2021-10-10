Browns fall to Chargers in wild, offensive shootout

Nick Chubb (161) and Kareem Hunt (61) combined for 222 yards and three touchdowns, the last of which came with 4:45 to play and put the Browns back on top, 42-35.

The game was just far from over.

Both Browns scores were promptly answered by Chargers touchdowns, as second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished with 398 yards and five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing), led the way on each possession. His 19-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler seemingly evened up the score again with 3:15 to play, but the Chargers missed the extra point and the Browns held the lead, 42-41.

An ill-timed three-and-out, though, gave the ball right back to Los Angeles, which scored a few plays later when Ekeler was pushed into the end zone by Browns defenders in order to give Cleveland's offense one more shot with 1:31 to play.

"Early on in the game, besides that long ball, I felt like we were on top of everything and didn't give up much and thought we were in good position to dominate that game," Johnson said. "It's kind of like he didn't go anywhere, stuck in there, he hung in there and made a lot of big throws and made more plays than we did."

Without any timeouts, the Browns picked up a first down on their last-gasp drive but burned too much clock. Mayfield had no choice but to launch multiple shots at the end zone, and they all fell incomplete to seal the loss.

"We didn't make enough plays to win the game, and that goes for everybody on the team," Mayfield said. "We left too many points on the board in the first half. I don't think it would have been the same outcome with needing a touchdown to tie the ballgame up late in the game if we had done that early on. Just got to do our job. We haven't played a complementary football game yet."

Njoku posted the best game by a Browns tight end in years, finishing with seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. Donovan Peoples-Jones added five catches for 70 yards.

The Chargers were led by big efforts from Williams (eight catches, 165 yards, two touchdowns), Keenan Allen (six catches, 75 yards) and Ekeler (119 yards of offense, three touchdowns).

After a Week 4 performance in which they struggled to just a single touchdown and two field goals, the Browns came out cooking on offense, moving the ball effectively on the ground with Chubb and Hunt and through the air with accurate throws from Mayfield.

The Browns took an early lead with a Chase McLaughlin field goal and found the end zone for the first time early in the second quarter, when Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a 7-yard touchdown — the first of the season by a Browns wide receiver — to put the Browns ahead, 10-7.

The Chargers struck right back when Herbert found Williams on a 72-yard touchdown pass with 11:43 left in the half, but the Browns maintained their composure and controlled possession for the rest of the quarter.

Hunt's 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 capped an 11-play, 53-yard drive that took 6 minutes off the clock. The Browns got the ball right back when Malik McDowell recovered an Ekeler fumble, and the offense turned it into three more points on a McLaughlin field goal that sent the Browns to the locker room with a 20-13 advantage.

There was just so much game left, and the Browns couldn't get back on top when the clock ran out for good.