Browns don't 'make enough plays to win' in a game that needed a lot

Kevin Stefanski summed it up perfectly at the podium Sunday at SoFi Stadium after the Browns fell on the wrong side of one of the wildest finishes of the current NFL season.

The Browns lost, 47-42, to the Chargers after both sides combined for eight second-half touchdowns and 1,024 total yards. The game featured the most points in an NFL contest this year, and the Browns were simply out of time to find even more points once time expired.

"We didn't come through there in a couple spots," Stefanski said. "I'm sure there are 1,000 reasons why."

Stefanski couldn't pinpoint one reason to sum it up. Defensive struggles on key downs, a slowdown of momentum from the Browns' offense and injuries to every cornerback on the roster were among the reasons why the Browns failed to stay ahead — but Stefanski, of course, wasn't in the mood for excuses.

The Browns had plenty of chances to beat a Chargers team that had established themselves as one of the best in the AFC prior to Week 5. They led at two separate points in the fourth quarter but failed to hang on with their defense and add cushion with their offense.