Baker Mayfield bounces back but says offense 'didn't make the plays we needed to'

The Browns, who have also been without WR Jarvis Landry since the second play from scrimmage in Week 2, will need more big performances from Njoku and their other tight ends moving forward to maintain an explosive passing game.

"Baker threw a great ball," Njoku said. "I just jumped and got it, and the rest was history."

The high totals in the passing department were also made possible by heavy contributions from the run game, which totaled a season-high 230 yards and three touchdowns combined from Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Their success, which included a season-high 161 rushing yards from Chubb, kept the Chargers defense guessing and opened space for Mayfield on play-action calls and other roll-out play types that are the bread and butter of head coach Kevin Stefanski's playbook.

Week 5 was the first game of the year in which both the run and pass game complemented each other with several big plays. Sure, it still wasn't enough to win, but the Browns certainly will look to replicate that rhythm again each week.

"It makes (the offense) a lot easier," Mayfield said. "Our rushing attack week in and week out is one of the best in the league. We leaned on that today. We passed the ball when we needed to, and we just didn't make the plays we needed to win."

Mayfield continued to reference the first half when talking about where points were left off the scoreboard. The Browns scored two touchdowns in that half but kicked two field goals in the Chargers' red zone after failing to convert on third down. The Browns also turned it over on downs deep inside Los Angeles territory. They were three opportunities that could've changed the final score had the Browns been able to reach the first-down marker.

They didn't. Those were a few of the only shortfalls that bit the Browns, but in a game in which the teams combined for 1,024 yards from scrimmage, every opportunity for points matters.

"That's a really good team," Mayfield said. "We knew that we were going to have to score points going into this. One of our points of emphasis this week was taking advantage of red zone opportunities; getting touchdowns, not field goals.