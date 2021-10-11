Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Counts: A.J. Green stepped up when injuries piled up in the secondary

Cleveland's 2nd-year CB played nearly every snap in Sunday's loss to Los Angeles

Oct 11, 2021 at 10:09 AM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 47-42 loss to the Chargers.

— Injuries piled up on both sides of the ball throughout Sunday's marathon game, and that resulted in a number of players seeing their most extensive playing time to date.

— No one saw more than CB A.J. Green, who was summoned to duty after Denzel Ward (nine snaps) went out with a neck injury. Green, a second-year player who has starred on special teams, played 69 of a possible 75 snaps.

— Rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was released from a Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a throat contusion, led all LBs with 68 snaps. Anthony Walker, playing in his first game since Week 1, played 55 snaps.

— DE Takkarist McKinley, who started in place of the injured Jadeveon Clowney, played 43 snaps. Joe Jackson, who was signed to the practice squad Saturday and elevated to the active roster, played 34.

— DT Andrew Billings saw his most work of the season with 21 snaps.

— Safeties John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. did not come off the field. Grant Delpit played 23 snaps.

— T Jack Conklin played the first 51 snaps before exiting with a knee injury. Rookie James Hudson III played the final 21 at right tackle after making his NFL offensive debut last week at left tackle.

— T Blake Hance played every single snap in his first career NFL start. Joel Bitonio did the same in his 100th career start.

— TE David Njoku played 46 snaps in the best game of his NFL career, as he caught seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

— Rookie RB Demetric Felton was used extensively on special teams (21 snaps) but sparingly on offense (3).

Gamebook (Week 5) [PDF]

The Cleveland Browns play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
