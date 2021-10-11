Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah cleared to return to Cleveland after suffering throat contusion

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who suffered a throat contusion in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, was released from a Los Angeles-area hospital Sunday and was cleared to return to Cleveland on Monday.
Owusu-Koramoah, the standout rookie linebacker, saw his most extensive playing time of the season, logging 68 of a possible 75 snaps. He finished with four tackles and was credited with a forced fumble.
Owusu-Koramoah was among a handful of Browns players who suffered injuries in Sunday's loss. CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring) and T Jack Conklin (knee) were among the others.