Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah cleared to return to Cleveland after suffering throat contusion

The Cleveland rookie LB spent time in a Los Angeles-area hospital Sunday

Oct 11, 2021 at 09:38 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

101121_jok

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who suffered a throat contusion in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, was released from a Los Angeles-area hospital Sunday and was cleared to return to Cleveland on Monday.

Owusu-Koramoah, the standout rookie linebacker, saw his most extensive playing time of the season, logging 68 of a possible 75 snaps. He finished with four tackles and was credited with a forced fumble.

Owusu-Koramoah was among a handful of Browns players who suffered injuries in Sunday's loss. CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring) and T Jack Conklin (knee) were among the others.

