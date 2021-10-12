Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt continue their historic, league-leading pace

Chubb and Hunt continued their dominant start to the season Sunday in Los Angeles, where they rushed for 230 yards and added three touchdowns to give the Browns a shot at victory in a 47-42 loss.

Chubb, in particular, built his best game of the season by rushing for 161 yards, his highest total since Sept. 29, 2019, against Baltimore. He's second in the league with 523 rushing yards, 117 yards behind Derrick Henry, and has amassed an average of 8.78 yards per carry in the fourth quarter, which leads all NFL rushers since 2020.

"Nick is powerful," coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday. "He made some big runs for us today. He has breakaway speed, as you saw. Great teammate."

Both running backs, of course, give plenty of credit from their success to the offensive line. The group has started the season at a similar level from where they left off in 2020, when they ranked as one of the best units in the league, and has continued to put out weekly displays full of punishing pull blocks — where a lineman leaves his usual spot to fulfill a blocking assignment on another part of the line — and impressive cohesion.

The group has also maintained its high quality despite injuries to tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee). Rookie fourth-rounder James Hudson III and second-year veteran Blake Hance stepped in and helped keep the run game strong.

"It starts with our guys up front and the work they put in," Van Pelt said. "The schemes that (offensive line) Coach (Bill) Callahan brings to the table are great each week, and he does a really nice job in-game of switching schemes and saying, 'Alright, we need to get to this next.' Our line does a really good job in the run blocking."

The group deserves ample credit for all of the big runs that helped the Browns rushers achieve season-high totals Sunday against the Chargers.