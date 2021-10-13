Baker Mayfield impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for Round 2 vs. close friend

Baker Mayfield will know his quarterback opponent Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium better than just about any other one he'll face this season.

He'll be carrying an extra edge as a result, too.

Mayfield is former college teammates, former college roommates and shares the status of being both a Heisman winner and first overall NFL draft pick with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Both signal-callers shared a quarterback room and college housing at Oklahoma, where Murray backed up Mayfield in his record-breaking season in 2017 and then became the Sooners' starter once Mayfield became the Browns' first pick of the 2018 draft.

Now, both quarterbacks are leading their teams in a chase to the top of their respective conferences, which is why their matchup Sunday in Cleveland is one of the best in the NFL this weekend.

"We were surrounded by great teammates, a great scheme and a great coach down there at Oklahoma," Mayfield told local reporters Wednesday. "It's a healthy relationship for us. He's a great friend of mine, and we were able to push each other and absolutely get the best out of each other."

Mayfield will have a tall challenge keeping up with his pal, who's leading a Cardinals team that has yet to lose a game. Arizona is the only team with a 5-0 record, and its early season dominance is one reason why Murray is an early frontrunner for MVP. He's sixth in the league with 1,512 passing yards and third with an average of 9.2 yards per pass attempt (minimum of 90 attempts).

Mayfield and Murray are two different styles of quarterbacks. Mayfield is better suited for the play-action, roll-out style of play and has accuracy as his calling card — that was on display last Sunday in Los Angeles when he passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Murray, meanwhile, is a speedy, dual-threat player that has flashed an extra gear in his passing game early in 2021.