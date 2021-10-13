Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 4:05 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 3-2 and coming off a 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals are 5-0 after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 17-10.
- The Browns lead the all-time series, 33-15-3. The Cardinals won the last matchup, 38-24, on Dec. 15, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Storylines to Watch
- Last Man Standing — The Cardinals come to Cleveland as the NFL's lone unbeaten team.
- Bounce Back — Under Kevin Stefanski, the Browns, who fell last week to the Chargers, have yet to lose consecutive games.
- Big Threats at WR — Arizona's receiving corps is one of the best in the NFL and features two All-Pros in DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Noon, ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:05 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
