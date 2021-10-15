David Njoku continues to 'work his tail off,' and the big plays have followed 

Njoku made the most of his opportunities for a career-best game in Week 5

Oct 15, 2021 at 03:14 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

David Njoku has been willing to do whatever work was needed to set himself up for the opportunity he received last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Tight ends coach Drew Petzing has seen it himself. Njoku has embraced any responsibilities he needed to carry as a blocking tight end, as well as recognizing that any improvements he could make as a pass catcher and route runner would make it more likely for the 2017 first-round pick to explode with a big game in 2021.

That happened in Week 5. 

Njoku led the Browns with seven catches on seven targets for 149 yards and a touchdown. The score came on the Browns' longest play of the season, when Njoku outpaced the rest of the Chargers defense after catching the pass off a slant route, highlighting one of the best performances from a Browns player this season.

"He's out here every day working his tail off, and it shows up on the field a lot from Monday to Saturday," Petzing said Friday. "It was huge for him."

Related Links

Njoku's performance was the best of his career and skyrocketed him to the Browns' leading receiver this season with 260 receiving yards — already more than the 213 he had last season. His touchdown helped give the Browns a chance to win in what was ultimately a 47-42 shootout loss, but the play highlighted just how dangerous Njoku can be when the football is in his hands.

Even though he's among the tallest players on the roster at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Njoku still possesses speed that can catch a defense by surprise. Petzing knew Njoku could fly by defenders as soon as he made his touchdown catch last week and joked that the only thing stopping Njoku from the goal-line was fatigue.

Njoku had never completed a play as long as the 71-yard score in his career.

"When I saw the green grass in front of him, I was just hoping he wouldn't get tired or pull up," Petzing said, "and he didn't, which was awesome. I was just excited to see him get all the way there."

Njoku has positioned himself to be on the field more often as a result of him improving his blocking abilities. He can be used in more play calls, which has been evident throughout the first five weeks of the season — his usage has steadily increased since Week 1, when he played in 59 percent of the snaps. He's now been used in over 60 percent of snaps in the last three weeks.

"We're lucky to have him," QB Baker Mayfield said. "He's one of those guys who you build confidence with, continue to get those reps and experience, and (his confidence) is only going to go up, which is great for us."

Photos: Cardinals Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Arizona Cardinals

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on October 13, 2021.
1 / 32

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 13, 2021.
2 / 32

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 13, 2021.
3 / 32

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on October 13, 2021.
4 / 32

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 13, 2021.
5 / 32

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on October 13, 2021.
6 / 32

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Tristen Hoge (69) during practice on October 13, 2021.
7 / 32

Offensive guard Tristen Hoge (69) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 13, 2021.
8 / 32

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 13, 2021.
9 / 32

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.
10 / 32

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet decal during practice on October 13, 2021.
11 / 32

A helmet decal during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on October 13, 2021.
12 / 32

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.
13 / 32

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on October 13, 2021.
14 / 32

Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 13, 2021.
15 / 32

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.
16 / 32

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on October 13, 2021.
17 / 32

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during practice on October 13, 2021.
18 / 32

The team during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.
19 / 32

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 13, 2021.
20 / 32

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.
21 / 32

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.
22 / 32

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on October 13, 2021.
23 / 32

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on October 13, 2021.
24 / 32

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 13, 2021.
25 / 32

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.
26 / 32

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.
27 / 32

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 13, 2021.
28 / 32

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 13, 2021.
29 / 32

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.
30 / 32

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.
31 / 32

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach Drew Petzing and tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.
32 / 32

Tight End Coach Drew Petzing and tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Not every game will result in the type of output Njoku posted last week. That's because the Browns have several other playmakers capable of contributing in the offense, too. 

The other tight ends — Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant — have all had big games of their own over the last two seasons. Those performances don't always happen by design from the Browns; they come as a result of what opposing defenses present them. 

But the challenges of covering two or even all three of them — a challenge the Browns presented to the Chargers on nearly every play in the first quarter last week — can set the stage for one of them to dominate.

"You never know who's going to have a big game," Petzing said. "That's the nice part about the way the offense is built. I think it makes it hard to defend. It goes back to our philosophy as an offense of just trying to be so multiple that a defense doesn't even know where to attack."

Njoku had his turn in Week 5, and the Browns know he'd love to have another turn again soon. 

"Anytime a guy gets to go out and show that to the world," Petzing said, "I think it certainly builds his confidence and tells him he's doing the right things."

Related Content

news

Browns vs. Cardinals: Need to Know Game Day Information

Cleveland Browns host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 17th
news

Kareem Hunt ready to 'hold it down' in Browns backfield

Hunt is prepared to embrace whatever the Browns have in store for him with Nick Chubb out for Week 6
news

Sione Takitaki carries on spirit of late father, strives to be 'a spark' with contributions for cancer patients

Takitaki lost his father to cancer when he was 14 and has aimed to be a positive light for those fighting cancer since he arrived in the NFL
news

Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns have a number of players dealing with injuries heading into Week 6
Advertising