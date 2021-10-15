David Njoku continues to 'work his tail off,' and the big plays have followed 

Njoku's performance was the best of his career and skyrocketed him to the Browns' leading receiver this season with 260 receiving yards — already more than the 213 he had last season. His touchdown helped give the Browns a chance to win in what was ultimately a 47-42 shootout loss, but the play highlighted just how dangerous Njoku can be when the football is in his hands.

Even though he's among the tallest players on the roster at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Njoku still possesses speed that can catch a defense by surprise. Petzing knew Njoku could fly by defenders as soon as he made his touchdown catch last week and joked that the only thing stopping Njoku from the goal-line was fatigue.

Njoku had never completed a play as long as the 71-yard score in his career.

"When I saw the green grass in front of him, I was just hoping he wouldn't get tired or pull up," Petzing said, "and he didn't, which was awesome. I was just excited to see him get all the way there."

Njoku has positioned himself to be on the field more often as a result of him improving his blocking abilities. He can be used in more play calls, which has been evident throughout the first five weeks of the season — his usage has steadily increased since Week 1, when he played in 59 percent of the snaps. He's now been used in over 60 percent of snaps in the last three weeks.