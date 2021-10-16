11 questions for Joel Bitonio, who just keeps getting better in his 8th season

CB.com: You started your 100th game AND turned 30 last week. Do you feel any different?

Bitonio: No, I don't think so. It was a good week last week. I got to see my family and celebrate my birthday. Obviously I wish we had gotten a win. It feels good, man. Not too much older. Just another game older. It feels good to be back out there and focus on trying to beat the Cardinals.

CB.com: Do these milestones make you take a second to think about what lies ahead in the future?

Bitonio: It's hard for me to look too far ahead because we have games every week. It is cool. I see 100 games and I'm like, man, I'm in my eighth year now and I'm pretty dang confident I won't get another 100 games. I think later on in the offseason, you'll look back and kind of see where you're at.

CB.com: A lot of people who watch offensive line play for a living say you're playing the best football of your career. Do you agree with that assessment?

Bitonio: I feel really good. Any lineman you ask, there's always something you want to clean up. We have a really good scheme right now, and I think I'm able to use my athletic ability to run outside zone but also pull, get in the open field on screens and things of that nature. We're really taking advantage of our opportunities. It's been good for me. I think there's a couple of little things in pass protection that I want to keep cleaning up but we're working at it. Coach (Bill) Callahan and Coach (Scott) Peters and the O-line and Coach (Kevin) Stefanski calling the plays has put us in really good position. I think it's a combination of everything. It's an imperfect balance of the longer you can play and learn and your body stays healthy. As long as you can stay in those golden years, I feel like I'm in a good spot right now and hopefully I can keep going.

CB.com: What's it been like dealing with all of the injuries at tackle that basically date back to the second quarter of Week 1?