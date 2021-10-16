The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals

*1. Limit the big plays in the Arizona pass game *

Last week, the Browns were victimized by some busts in coverage that led to massive plays in the vertical passing game. Against the Chargers, the Browns allowed three completions on passes of more than 20 yards in the air, and those three completions netted 151 yards and two Charger touchdowns. The Browns will most certainly be tested vertically by Murray and the Cardinals in this game and must hold up on the back end to limit these chunk plays.

Murray currently leads the NFL in just about every conceivable category in the vertical passing game. Murray is tops in the NFL in terms of completions (16), completion percentage (69.6 percent), yards (510), yards per attempt (22.2), touchdowns (four) and first downs (16). The Cards have such a talented wide receiver group as well, with four different receivers already over 260 yards this season. They will play with four receivers more than any other team in the league (22.1 percent) and attempt to stress the opposing defense vertically. For the Browns' banged-up secondary, communication and coverage will be key. When facing a team that leads the league in four-WR sets, the Browns would like to be able to match with a dime package that includes four cornerbacks, but we won't be sure if that is possible. The Browns likely will continue to play a lot of quarters coverage to try to combat these big plays, so again, communication as the receivers are passing through the zones is absolutely critical. If there is one silver lining, Murray also leads the NFL with three interceptions on vertical throws, so good communication and coverage should provide the Browns with at least one chance to get a game-changing takeaway. Even without snagging an interception, keeping the Cardinals receivers in front of the defense and not allowing those back-breaking big plays will be a major key to victory.