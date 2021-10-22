Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 7 victory

That man was Blake Hance, who replaced Jack Conklin at right tackle in the starting lineup and was only making his third start of his career.

Hance, a one-year veteran, won against Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler. Miller didn't record a single sack and was relatively quiet until he departed the game in the second quarter with an injury.

Hance held his own for the entire night and has largely delivered for the Browns ever since he made his debut in the fourth quarter of their playoff win over the Steelers last season. He's made starts in the last three games and has proven to be a dependable backup piece for an O-Line that has dealt with injuries at the tackle positions for most of the season.