Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 11 victory

The Browns won, 13-10, on Sunday over the Lions, which means it's time to give away a round of game balls to those who helped Cleveland secure its sixth win of the season.

Game Ball No. 1: Nick Chubb

Chubb eclipsing 100 rushing yards is nothing new for the fourth-year running back, and he achieved that feat for the 21st time in his career to help keep the Browns ahead and drain the clock at key moments to secure the win.

The Browns needed every bit of his 130 rushing yards from his 22 attempts, but his biggest contribution to the scoreboard came via the pass. He caught a short 5-yard pass from QB Baker Mayfield in the second quarter to put the Browns ahead by two scores and give himself his first touchdown reception in the regular season since his rookie year in 2018.

He did all of it, too, after missing last week due to contracting COVID-19. Chubb practiced just once last week, but both he and the Browns had little doubt that he'd be able to handle a big workload in his first game back.