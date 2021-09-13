By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns out-gain Chiefs with 457 yards but turnovers prove costly

Cleveland fell to Kansas City, 33-29, in Sunday’s season opener

Sep 12, 2021 at 08:53 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

KANSAS CITY — We're breaking down the most important stats from Sunday's 33-29 loss to the Chiefs.

457 — The Browns out-gained the Chiefs, 457-397, on a day in which both offenses posted plenty of big plays.

8.2 — Browns' average yards per play. In a mostly spotless first half, Cleveland averaged nearly 10 yards per play.

2 — Turnovers by the Browns. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he counted the Browns' botched punt in the fourth quarter as a third turnover.

0 — Turnovers by the Chiefs. Last season, the Browns won just once in games that saw them lose the turnover battle.

321 — Passing yards for Baker Mayfield, by far his most ever in a season opener, and good for the ninth 300-yard game of his career.

273 — Combined receiving yards by Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill. The rest of Kansas City's pass-catchers accounted for 64.

69 — Receiving yards for Browns WR Anthony Schwartz in his NFL debut. Schwartz had the Browns' longest reception of the day, a 44-yarder that set up a Cleveland touchdown.

5 — Combined punts by the Browns and Chiefs in their past two matchups.

Related Links

7 — Minute drives to open each half of the game. Cleveland opened the game with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 7:07 off the clock. Kansas City opened the second half with a touchdown drive that took 7:33 off the clock.

1 — Sack by Myles Garrett, who delivered a potential game-changing takedown of Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter.

11 — Receiving yards for Mayfield, the first 11 of his career, on a trick play at the end of the first half that started with a throw to Jarvis Landry and included laterals to Mayfield and Kareem Hunt.

Photos: Week 1 - Browns at Chiefs Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Chiefs in week one

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
1 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
2 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
3 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
4 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
5 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
6 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
7 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
8 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
9 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
10 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
11 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
12 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
13 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
14 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
15 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
16 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
17 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
18 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
19 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
20 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
21 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
22 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
23 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
24 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
25 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
26 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
27 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
28 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
29 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
30 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
31 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
32 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
33 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
34 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
35 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
36 / 36

The Cleveland Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield, Browns offense come alive on spotless 2nd drive

Cleveland's starters didn't play long, but they left the field on a high note Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

The Browns took down the Giants, 17-13, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

By the Numbers: Rookies, defense step up to secure win in first preseason game

A few standout performances from Browns rookies helped pave the way for a smooth win in the first preseason game of the year
news

By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's season comes to an end in Kansas City
news

By the Numbers: Browns make all kinds of history with 28-point 1st quarter

Cleveland broke records with its offense and its defense Sunday night
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield beats the Steelers, sends Browns to playoffs with his feet

Cleveland's signal-caller had the best rushing game of his career
news

By the Numbers: Browns TEs emerge as big targets in game without top WRs

Austin Hooper led the team with 7 receptions for 71 yards in loss to Jets
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield's accuracy reaches another level

Mayfield had just 5 incompletions in Browns' win over Giants
news

By the Numbers: Browns, Ravens combine to make history with 9 rushing TDs

Cleveland amassed 493 yards in the losing effort
news

By the Numbers: Browns set franchise records in historic 1st half

Cleveland hangs 38 on the Titans in the 1st half on its way to 41-35 victory
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb now averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game

Cleveland's bell cow back has another big day in Jacksonville
Advertising