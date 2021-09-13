By the Numbers: Browns out-gain Chiefs with 457 yards but turnovers prove costly

KANSAS CITY — We're breaking down the most important stats from Sunday's 33-29 loss to the Chiefs.
457 — The Browns out-gained the Chiefs, 457-397, on a day in which both offenses posted plenty of big plays.
8.2 — Browns' average yards per play. In a mostly spotless first half, Cleveland averaged nearly 10 yards per play.
2 — Turnovers by the Browns. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he counted the Browns' botched punt in the fourth quarter as a third turnover.
0 — Turnovers by the Chiefs. Last season, the Browns won just once in games that saw them lose the turnover battle.
321 — Passing yards for Baker Mayfield, by far his most ever in a season opener, and good for the ninth 300-yard game of his career.
273 — Combined receiving yards by Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill. The rest of Kansas City's pass-catchers accounted for 64.
69 — Receiving yards for Browns WR Anthony Schwartz in his NFL debut. Schwartz had the Browns' longest reception of the day, a 44-yarder that set up a Cleveland touchdown.
5 — Combined punts by the Browns and Chiefs in their past two matchups.
7 — Minute drives to open each half of the game. Cleveland opened the game with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 7:07 off the clock. Kansas City opened the second half with a touchdown drive that took 7:33 off the clock.
1 — Sack by Myles Garrett, who delivered a potential game-changing takedown of Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter.
11 — Receiving yards for Mayfield, the first 11 of his career, on a trick play at the end of the first half that started with a throw to Jarvis Landry and included laterals to Mayfield and Kareem Hunt.
