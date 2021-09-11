12 questions for Baker Mayfield, who is laser focused on the details as he enters his 4th season

CB.com: It's been a long training camp. What's it been like building up to this big moment?

Mayfield: Anytime you have to wait this long, the anticipation builds up. The excitement with where we left off last year, obviously not where we wanted to finish, but just trying to set a new standard and build that winning culture. Everybody's excited in this building and obviously our fan base is as well. It's a long, long wait but it's finally here so we've just got to do our job.

CB.com: What's the balance of having last year's playoff loss drive you during the offseason and then moving past it?

Mayfield: I think taking a step back, big picture mindset is all of the little details really do matter week in and week out. No matter who you're playing you've just got to focus on doing your 1/11th when you're out there on the field. Just going out there and trying to execute. Obviously, you look up and if we win that game we're in the AFC Championship and then the next game is the Super Bowl. You realize how close you are but that's why I say all the little things matter.

CB.com: What was the biggest difference between a training camp like the one you just went through and the previous three in your career?

Mayfield: I think you really try to emphasize trying to get the bread and butter fundamentals down. You don't take anything for granted because it's not just going to happen. You still have to work on those fine, minute details that are so important. Then you can relate and do all of that off your experience in the past and be able to expand in those offenses and schemes you have to be able to have different looks and have answers for everything.

CB.com: You guys put hours and hours of work into this inside and outside of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and yet you're still working with your teammates after practice. What's the reason for going over the top with it?

Mayfield: The cheesy corny saying of leave nothing unsaid is so true because all of the little details matter in big games like this. You just want to make sure you cover all of your bases. Just make sure no matter what look we have we're on the same page and have a high-functioning offense.

CB.com: What went into the trip you made with Austin Hooper, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. over Labor Day weekend? How long in advance did you plan it?

Mayfield: It wasn't planned too far out in advance. We were mostly trying to find a destination of where to go and obviously getting somewhere it's high elevation and not too hot. It was just to get away and just be with each other. It was a great opportunity to expand that chemistry off the field and continue to grow our relationships.

CB.com: Did you like that break before the season?