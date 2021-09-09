What They're Saying

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Kansas City for its highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown

Sep 09, 2021 at 05:01 PM
As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chiefs, we're checking out what they're saying in Kansas City about the game.

We're playing a really good football team. It'll be a great test for us to see where we're at, and I'm excited for it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Outside of last year's playoff game, I feel like this has even more anticipation because it's the first game of the year. We did meet in the playoffs last year. The Brown shave been getting alot better over the years. Obviously, they're a playoff-caliber team. They're a championship-caliber team. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Without a doubt. Kelce, who grew up a Browns fan in Cleveland, on if this is the best Browns team he's seen

They've made some changes on the defense. They've got Odell back, and it's one of the better receiving cores in the league. They've got a real good offensive line, their tight end is good and their runners are good. They're well-coached. Kevin does a nice job, and Joe Woods on the defensive side does a nice job. They're a very well-coached football team. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

Kareem Hunt is very impressive, and Nick Chubb and those guys set the standard. They have elite receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. They present all types of challenges for our defense, so we have to play fast, phsyical and match the physicality they have given us. Chiefs DT Chris Jones

That's one of the top offenses in this league — at least that's how we see them. The O-Line is in tact. They didn't really have that in the playoff game the last time we played them since their left tackle got hurt. (No.) 13 changes a lot fo things. You're looking at an offense right of the gate that's going to be a huge challenge for our guys." Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
Real concerning ... It's at the forefront of players' worth ethic and concern right now. Spagnuolo on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt's ability to break tackles

