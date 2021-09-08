News & Notes: Browns are locked in for 2021, 'way past' playoff loss at KC

It's a reminder, not a motivator.

That's how Browns players and coach Kevin Stefanski summed up the meaning of how last year's AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs has impacted the team's preparations for the 2021 season opener, which just so happens to take place against the same team and in the same stadium.

"That is always something that is in the back of your mind," Browns QB Baker Mayfield said before Wednesday's practice at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. "It is the last time you stepped foot on the field for real, and just knowing if you win that game, you are in the conference championship and the next game the Super Bowl. Just knowing how close you are to that and all of the little things matter.

"For us, as we continue to talk about our goal this week is to do our job and focus on that, and it is all of the little things matter."

It's about focus, not revenge.

All of the time that has separated the loss in January from Sunday's season opener has been about how the Browns can be even better than the team that earned the opportunity to face the Chiefs in the second round of last year's playoffs.

"Any time you are one of those 31 teams that do not [win the Super Bowl], you take that last loss personally and you carry that with you in the offseason," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think once you get into training camp that you turn the page and you are on to this year, 2021.

"Obviously, they are a great football team and we know that this is going to be a challenge, but it is Game 1, and we have to pour everything we have into it into Game 1."

It's a big game because it's the next game, veteran LB Anthony Walker said. That sentiment was echoed by just about everyone that went through interviews Wednesday.