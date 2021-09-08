Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 4:25 p.m. EST at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off an 11-5 season that included a Wild Card victory over the Steelers. The Chiefs went 14-2 and advanced to their second consecutive Super Bowl.
- The Chiefs lead the all-time series, 14-11-2. Kansas City won the last matchup, 22-17, when the teams met in the 2020 AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.
Storylines to Watch
- Back Where It Ended— The Browns are going right back to where they closed the 2020 season, as the NFL's schedule-makers set up a tasty rematch in one of its prime viewing windows.
- New-Look D — Per the Browns' unofficial depth chart, the Browns could start six new starters on defense. That group includes some of the team's highest-profile free agent signings (Jadeveon Clowney, Anthony Walker, John Johnson III) and first-round rookie Greg Newsome II.
- New-Look Line in KC — Kansas City is set to start a completely different offensive line from the one Cleveland faced in last year's playoffs. The unit features Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney and three rookies.
Watch on TV
Building the Browns 2021: Training Camp | Part 3, 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland or YouTube.com/Browns
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 12:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:25 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns