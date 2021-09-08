Greg Newsome II earns starting job for NFL debut with dogged work ethic

Newsome made it clear earning the job is just the beginning. He has to prove he belongs every week, and his first challenge Sunday won't be forgiving against a Kansas City offense that has largely had its way with every defense in the NFL over the past few years.

"What a way to start off your rookie season," Newsome said. "I'm definitely super excited to have the opportunity to play a team like that."

The Browns are excited to see how Newsome contributes to a defense that will feature numerous new faces compared to when the Browns and Chiefs met in January for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. What they already knew about Newsome and what's unfolded since he arrived in Cleveland leads his coaches and teammates to believe he'll handle himself well Sunday and beyond.