Browns Mailbag: How are the Browns looking behind Myles, Clowney on D-Line?

I hear so much skepticism about our DE depth but do you think with Myles, Jadeveon, Takk, Joe Jackson … even sliding Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell at times gives us better depth than we give ourselves credit for? What do you think? — Thad L., Youngstown

For the Browns' defensive ends, everything starts with what Garrett and Clowney bring to the table as one of the NFL's best one-two punches off the edge. Neither saw the field during the preseason, but there's plenty of optimism about what they can do as a tandem after all of the work they've put in behind the scenes. With Clowney in particular, the Browns have the versatility and capability to play these dangerous pass rushers at multiple spots.

"He is very hard to block so when it comes to gameplans, I definitely feel like we need to move him some because he is a little bit lighter," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "When it comes to rushing the passer with the guys we have up front, we can move him around and we can create one-on-one matchups with whoever we want. I am happy to have that in my arsenal. It will be on display at some point."

McKinley gives the Browns another versatile option off the edge who can not only spell Garrett or Clowney for parts of the game, but also join the tandem on the field in situations where the Browns really want to flex their versatility. Jackson, who was very productive throughout training camp, gives the unit more experience and depth. That total of four is what the Browns carried through the majority of 2020, so the makeup of the group is nothing out of the ordinary.

As for the potential of Jackson and McDowell coming off the edge, that's another wrinkle Woods can deploy when he sees fit. Both players, it should be clear, are defensive tackles first but they can certainly help the team in a pinch if they're light on bodies at the end positions.

All told, the Browns have nine defensive linemen with a variety of skill sets, and they'll be counting on all of them in some fashion this season.