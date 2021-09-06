News & Notes

News & Notes: Browns enter Chiefs Week close to full strength

Cleveland is getting healthy at the absolute right time

Sep 06, 2021 at 01:39 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

A quick scan of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus practice field Monday revealed a Browns team that was as healthy as it's been since the start of training camp.

That was the plan, coach Kevin Stefanski said, and Monday was simply the manifestation of it.

After three days away, the Browns welcomed back three players — WR Rashard Higgins, CB Troy Hill and C JC Tretter — who were sidelined during portions of practice last week. The only player sidelined was reserve G Michael Dunn, who has been dealing with a back issue.

No one in the NFL is ever at full strength, but the Browns are close to it as they prepare to open the season against the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"That has been the plan all along is to make sure you are sharp and you are fresh," Stefanski said. "We had some guys working through some injuries and continue to do that, but that has kind of been the plan. Hopefully, guys continue to progress."

Among those who has progressed in a big way since the start of camp is WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The talented, Pro Bowl pass-catcher has steadily worked his way back from a serious knee injury he suffered Week 7 of the 2020 season. Though his work has been mostly limited to individual drills, Beckham has looked like his old self while impressing those closest to him with how quickly he's recovered.

Beckham is among a handful of players whose status for Sunday will be determined as the week progresses, Stefanski said.

Defensively, Monday marked one of the first days in which all of the team's projected starters and major role players were healthy and available at the start of practice. The unit could start as many as seven new faces for Sunday's game, which serves as a rematch of sorts from last year's AFC Divisional Round matchup in the same stadium.

"I would say things are very different," Stefanski said. "Obviously, we are all in a different place. Having a year under the belt for our coaches with our players, we hope provides and advantage, but there are a bunch of teams – including the one we are playing this week – where they have continuity, as well."

