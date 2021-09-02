News & Notes: Browns players go on 3-day hiatus to 'charge our battery up' before Week 1

The Browns are taking a break.

It's a short one, of course — their Week 1 game in Kansas City kicks off in 10 days on Sept. 12 — but it's needed. The Browns, as well as all NFL teams, are stopping practice and meetings for three days from Friday through Sunday before reloading and going all in on preparations for the first regular season game.

The break is now mandated by the NFL, which incorporated a few tweaks to its schedule for 2021 as it absorbed a 17th NFL game and shortened its preseason to three games rather than four. Under the old schedule, all NFL teams would have played their final preseason games in the middle of the week before Labor Day, with Saturday of the holiday weekend devoted as cut-down day across the league.

Now, 53-man rosters are trimmed on Tuesday of that week, and players have a few days of rest before fully entering the regular-season grind.

"We have to charge our battery up," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. "They have to be smart in their rest and recovery, we talked about that this morning. We are very mindful that we have seven weeks until that mini bye after the Thursday Night game. We have 12 weeks until our bye. We need to be real intentional as a team about how we rest and recover."

Browns players might be off, but the coaches are not. They'll be fully entrenched in preparations for the Chiefs, the reigning AFC Champions, and outline what they'll run in practice to prepare for them.

"We have plenty of work to do," Stefanski said.

The Browns won't have another prolonged break in their schedule until their Week 13 bye week, which happens to be wedged between both games against the Baltimore Ravens. Stefanski said the team has already structured part of its weekly workload schedule throughout the season around the bye week and its close proximity to the 17th and final game of the season.

The Browns have a long way to go until that week arrives, which is why Stefanski has encouraged his players to make the most of the three-day break in front of them.