News & Notes: Browns hopeful Jacob Phillips will be back in 2021

Hello Again

Twenty-seven players were claimed by teams league-wide on the first day following rosters being reduced to 53 players. The Browns were not involved in this round but had two of their recently waived players — WR KhaDarel Hodge (Lions) and G Colby Gossett (Falcons) — land with new teams.

"I got to talk to a bunch of those guys yesterday. You really do want what is best for them. If guys land on another 53, you are happy for them. When they do not, you want them to be here because we know them," Stefanski said. "We feel like we are a big part of their development. I feel like they can get better here. It is great to see a bunch of faces back out here."