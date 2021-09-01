News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns hopeful Jacob Phillips will be back in 2021

The 2nd-year LB recently underwent surgery on a torn biceps

Sep 01, 2021 at 05:36 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Second-year LB Jacob Phillips was included in the Browns' initial 53-man roster Tuesday, a reaffirmation of the team's hopes he'll be able to return at some point during the 2021 season.

Phillips recently underwent surgery on a torn biceps tendon, an injury he suffered last month during joint practices with the New York Giants. He's already back with the Browns and rehabbing the injury, and Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday he was optimistic about Phillips' chances of returning this season.

"Hopefully, he attacks this rehab like I know he will and then see where we are as he gets healthy," Stefanski said.

By keeping Phillips on the initial 53-man roster, the Browns gave themselves the ability to place Phillips on injured reserve — a move they made official after Wednesday's practice — and potentially designate him to return later in the year. Players who are placed on injured reserve after 4 p.m. Wednesday are allowed to return to the field after missing at least three games. Players who were placed on injured reserve before that time are ruled out for the season. 

Phillips, a 2020 third-round pick out of LSU, was working as the Browns' second-team MIKE linebacker behind Anthony Walker Jr. before suffering his injury. Phillips battled through a couple of injuries as a rookie but finished the season strong, appearing in nine games (three starts) and collected 25 tackles.

Photos: The Browns Roster

The Browns' initial 53 man roster on August 31, 2021

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
1 / 53

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
2 / 53

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
3 / 53

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
4 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
5 / 53

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
6 / 53

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
7 / 53

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
8 / 53

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
9 / 53

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
10 / 53

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
11 / 53

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
12 / 53

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
13 / 53

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
14 / 53

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
15 / 53

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
16 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
17 / 53

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
18 / 53

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
19 / 53

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
20 / 53

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
21 / 53

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
22 / 53

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) after a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
23 / 53

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) after a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on August 27, 2021.
24 / 53

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on August 27, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
25 / 53

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
26 / 53

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
27 / 53

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
28 / 53

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
29 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
30 / 53

Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
31 / 53

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
32 / 53

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the eighth day of training camp on August 6, 2021.
33 / 53

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the eighth day of training camp on August 6, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
34 / 53

Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
35 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
36 / 53

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
37 / 53

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
38 / 53

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
39 / 53

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
40 / 53

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
41 / 53

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
42 / 53

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
43 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
44 / 53

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
45 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
46 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
47 / 53

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
48 / 53

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
49 / 53

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
50 / 53

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
51 / 53

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
52 / 53

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
53 / 53

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

New Face in the QB Room

The Browns had a new quarterback working behind Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Wednesday.

Among the Browns' 11 additions to the practice squad was Nick Mullens, who started 16 games over four seasons with the 49ers. The former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi spent the 2021 preseason with the Eagles.

Mullens is the first QB to sign with the Browns in any capacity since Kyle Lauletta joined the practice squad midway through the 2020 season. Lauletta was waived Tuesday.

"The thinking is get a quarterback in here and take a look at him," Stefanski said. "He has some prior experience in this system. (Offensive assistant) T.C. McCartney was with him in San Francisco so had some intel on him as a person and a player."

Hello Again

Ten of the Browns' 11 practice squad signees were players who were with the team during training camp.

Twenty-seven players were claimed by teams league-wide on the first day following rosters being reduced to 53 players. The Browns were not involved in this round but had two of their recently waived players — WR KhaDarel Hodge (Lions) and G Colby Gossett (Falcons) — land with new teams. 

Stefanski was happy to welcome back a number of familiar faces for Wednesday's practice.

"I got to talk to a bunch of those guys yesterday. You really do want what is best for them. If guys land on another 53, you are happy for them. When they do not, you want them to be here because we know them," Stefanski said. "We feel like we are a big part of their development. I feel like they can get better here. It is great to see a bunch of faces back out here."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Stefanski says 'tough decisions' are ahead as roster cuts loom

The Browns must trim their roster from 80 players down to 53 on Tuesday by 4 p.m.
news

News & Notes: K Chase McLaughlin has been 'outstanding,' but competition isn't over

Cleveland's kicking competition hasn't come to a close despite Cody Parkey's departure
news

News & Notes: Malik McDowell 'in a really good place'

Former 2017 2nd-round pick is coming off an impressive performance against the Giants
news

News & Notes: John Johnson III confident new-look defense will be ready for Week 1

Injuries have limited the starting group's time together, but Johnson is optimistic about the group's progress
news

News & Notes: Stefanski says Grant Delpit, Anthony Schwartz 'progressing well'

Here's what Kevin Stefanski discussed in his Monday afternoon Zoom call with local reporters
news

News & Notes: Stefanski 'really proud' of coaching staff, expects stability to benefit Browns in 2021

Browns head coach loves what he has with his group of assistants
news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett says 'we're here' and 'we might as well be great'

Pro Bowl DE feels like he's due to make a game-changing play Sunday
news

News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski 'back to work' and couldn't be happier

Browns head coach cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the building Thursday
news

News & Notes: Browns getting healthier, back to their normal routine

Cleveland was back in the building Wednesday and went through a full practice
news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin day to day with hamstring injury

Cleveland's All-Pro RT missed most of Sunday's game
news

News & Notes: Browns finally get back to practice after long wait

A long week in Berea ended with great news Friday
Advertising