Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2021 season

Cleveland trims its roster from 80 to 53 by NFL’s mandated deadline

Aug 31, 2021 at 01:44 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Tuesday made the following roster moves to trim their roster from 80 to the required 53 before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Placed on reserve/injured:

G Drew Forbes (knee)

T Greg Senat (knee)

Waived:

S Elijah Benton

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

TE Jordan Franks

G Colby Gossett

DE Porter Gustin

LB Willie Harvey

WR KhaDarel Hodge

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

QB Kyle Lauletta

DE Cameron Malveaux

TE Kyle Markway

S Jovante Moffatt

C Javon Patterson

S Sheldrick Redwine

CB Emmanuel Rugamba

LB Tegray Scales

FB Johnny Stanton IV

T Alex Taylor (from injured reserve) 

DE Curtis Weaver

DT Marvin Wilson

Terminated Contract:

CB Brian Allen

DT Sheldon Day

LB Elijah Lee

WR JoJo Natson

Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner:

WR Davion Davis

Photos: The Browns Roster

The Browns' initial 53 man roster on August 31, 2021

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
1 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
2 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
3 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
4 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
5 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
6 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
7 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
8 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
9 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
10 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
11 / 53

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
12 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
13 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
14 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
15 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
16 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
17 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
18 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
19 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
20 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
21 / 53

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
22 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) after a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
23 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on August 27, 2021.
24 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
25 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
26 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
27 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
28 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
29 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
30 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
31 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
32 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the eighth day of training camp on August 6, 2021.
33 / 53

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
34 / 53

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
35 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
36 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
37 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
38 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
39 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
40 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
41 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
42 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
43 / 53

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
44 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
45 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
46 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
47 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
48 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
49 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
50 / 53

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
51 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
52 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
53 / 53

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
"Roster decisions are always a combination between the front office and the coaching staff making sure it's not just the most talented 53, but the right 53 to serve the different roles we need on offense, defense and the kicking game throughout the season," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. "That communication is continuous throughout the month of August. There was a lot of good discussion and dialogue between the different groups. I think we were able to come to a really good consensus with the initial 53 guys we will have on the roster."

The Browns' initial 53-man roster and the themes that define it tell the story of Berry's first two offseasons in his position. 

Of the 25 players on offense, 22 were on the team last year, giving the Browns the kind of stability they expected after attacking that side of the ball before the 2020 season. That group includes fourth-year starting QB Baker Mayfield, the dynamic backfield tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Pro Bowl wide receiver tandem of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and the entire starting offensive line, a group that was considered by many to be one of the best in the NFL last season. The three new players on offense were all selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"It's helpful to have the stability, especially for a unit that produced at a high level for us last year," Berry said. "I think that continuity in Year 2 of the same system is only going to allow that group to take another step this season. We're excited about bringing that many players back."

The Browns made a significant number of moves on their defense during the offseason through free agency and the draft. As a result, the Browns have 12 new players — including DT Andrew Billings, who opted out of the 2020 season — among the 25 who made the initial 53-man roster.

The Browns are poised to have as many as seven new defensive starters on the field for the season opener in Kansas City.

"The best part about the defensive side of the ball is they've just taken the mindset of working hard and getting better every day," Berry said. "They've been incredibly responsive to the defensive staff. We still have a long way to go as a team until we're ready for the regular season but the progress has been steady throughout the month of August.

All eight members of the Browns' 2021 draft class made the initial 53-man roster and many of them figure to play significant roles throughout the season. Additionally, all seven members of the 2020 draft class are a part of this year's initial 53.

"The rookies are players we identified throughout the draft process last year that not only were talented but fit our smart, tough, accountable culture," Berry said. "While they did show growth over the past weeks, all of them know they still have room to grow and areas to work on so they can be viable contributors throughout the season. We're excited about the growth and development all of them have made. We're by no means finished with that group, or even the veterans on the roster, but we're excited about the guys we have today."

The Browns can make additional roster moves in the coming days via waiver claims and free agent signings. They'll also look to construct a 16-man practice squad, a group of players that play a vital role throughout the season and serve as an additional layer of depth in the event of injuries on the active roster.

"It's the initial 53, it's not necessarily the final 53," Berry said. "There are certain injury situations, certain position groups where you are still juggling the dynamics over the course of the next several days. It is fluid and it's not just fluid within this first week. Roster building really is a 365-day-a-year process and it will remain fluid as we head into the regular season as well."

Breaking down the Browns' initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

Running backs (4): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton

Fullbacks (1): Andy Janovich

Tight ends (3): Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Wide receivers (5): Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz

Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, James Hudson III, Michael Dunn, Nick Harris, Blake Hance, Chris Hubbard

Defensive linemen (8): Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai

Linebackers (7): Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Greg Newsome, M.J. Stewart, Grant Delpit, A.J. Green, Richard LeCounte III

Specialists (3): Jamie Gillan, Chase McLaughlin, Charley Hughlett

