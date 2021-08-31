4 takeaways from the Browns' initial 53-man roster

The Browns' roster is down to 53 players, and the 2021 season is officially getting closer and closer.

Though the roster remains fluid, we're breaking down the most important things to come from this version of the Browns' 53.

1. Depth and versatility on D

A quick glance at the Browns' 53 shows the team has achieved what it was hoping to do when it attacked the offseason through free agency and the draft. This is a deeper and more versatile team with experienced options at every position.

It's especially apparent on defense, where the Browns did the bulk of their offseason work. Playoff-experienced leaders were added to every level of the defense with the signings of Malik Jackson, Anthony Walker and John Johnson III. New additions at cornerback such as veteran Troy Hill and first-round pick Greg Newsome II have already shown the ability to play multiple positions. The same could be expected for Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney, who has talked excitedly about lining up on the inside in certain packages.

This is the kind of group defensive coordinator Joe Woods hopes can become a top-five unit in the NFL. Now, it's all about coming together, jelling and executing looks that put the defense in the best position for success. As Woods said last week, the defense could look different from one week to the next based on the opponent they're facing. This group, on paper, certainly gives Woods that ability.

2. Unprecedented offensive stability

At last, some unprecedented stability on offense.

That was the hope when the Browns attacked the offensive side of the ball during the 2020 offseason, and it's certainly apparent in the initial 2021 53-man roster. A whopping 22 of the 25 offensive players finished the previous season with the team. Of the 22, 20 were on the 53-man roster at the start of the 2020 season. The lone three new faces? All of them were 2021 draft picks