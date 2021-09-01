Transactions

Browns sign 11 to practice squad

10 of the 11 spent 2021 training camp with the team

Sep 01, 2021 at 02:25 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed the following players to their practice squad:

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

DT Sheldon Day

TE Jordan Franks

DE Porter Gustin

RB John Kelly

LB Elijah Lee

S Jovante Moffatt

QB Nick Mullens

WR JoJo Natson

FB Johnny Stanton

DE Curtis Weaver

Ten of the 11 players were with the Browns previously, while QB Nick Mullens spent this preseason and training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team has five practice squad openings remaining of its allotted 16 slots. 

Mullens (6-1, 210) enters his fourth NFL season in 2021. The quarterback out of Southern Mississippi went undrafted in 2017 and signed with San Francisco 49ers, who he played for through 2020. Mullens has played in 19 career games with 16 starts, tossing 387 completions for 4,714 yards and 25 touchdowns. His 4,405 passing yards in his first 16 NFL starts mark the second most by any quarterback in NFL history in that span, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (5,100). Mullens is a native of Birmingham, Ala.

