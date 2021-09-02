Browns sign CB Tim Harris and G David Moore to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DB Tim Harris and G David Moore to their practice squad. The team has three practice squad openings remaining of its 16 spots.

Harris (6-2, 197) is a second-year player who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Virginia product spent the past two seasons with the 49ers, spending the entire 2019 season on injured reserve and the majority of 2020 on the 49ers' practice squad before appearing in two games. Harris hails from Richmond, Va.