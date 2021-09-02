Transactions

Browns sign CB Tim Harris and G David Moore to practice squad

Cleveland has 3 more openings to fill on its practice squad

Sep 02, 2021 at 12:47 PM
The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DB Tim Harris and G David Moore to their practice squad. The team has three practice squad openings remaining of its 16 spots. 

Harris (6-2, 197) is a second-year player who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Virginia product spent the past two seasons with the 49ers, spending the entire 2019 season on injured reserve and the majority of 2020 on the 49ers' practice squad before appearing in two games. Harris hails from Richmond, Va. 

Moore is a 6-2, 320-pound undrafted rookie that signed with the Carolina Panthers out of Grambling State. After redshirting in 2016 and playing in nine games in 2017, he started 15 games at left guard for the Tigers in 2018-19 before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Moore was awarded the Senior Bowl's top offensive lineman on the American team and is a native of Little Rock, Ark.

