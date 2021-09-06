Browns sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to practice squad

Odenigbo (6-3, 258) was originally a 2017 seventh-round (220th overall) pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Northwestern. The fourth-year player has logged 15 starts (all in 2020) in 32 regular season games played. His career totals include 59 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Odenigbo also had stints with the Cleveland Browns (inactive first three games in 2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before playing the last two seasons on the Vikings' active roster (2019-20) and spending this past offseason with the New York Giants. Odenigbo is a native of Centerville, Ohio.