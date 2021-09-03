Browns Mailbag: Does Anthony Schwartz have a future in the return game?

Will Anthony Schwartz see any work in the return game this year? I could see his speed as a good asset on special teams. — Browns SuperFan, Youngstown

Schwartz certainly has the speed and burst coaches are looking for in the return game. Schwartz just never handled punts or kicks during his time at Auburn. He wanted to, he's said, but it was a coach's decision to go with different players.

Since the Browns selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Schwartz has expressed a desire to get involved on special teams, particularly in the return game. And just as recently as last week, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said Schwartz is "a special athlete who I would love to be our kickoff returner."

Injuries, though, have prevented it from materializing in time for the start of the 2021 season. Schwartz was sidelined for multiple stretches of mandatory minicamp and training camp because of hamstring issues. Schwartz did get some reps in the spring and the early part of training camp, and those were helpful, he said. It's just going to take some more time to get comfortable enough to be in the mix to handle such an important role on game days.

"It is a little tough not being able to get those reps again because it is different than playing receiver," Schwartz said. "You have to be completely comfortable catching kicks. Going back on it, I try to just visualize myself catching kicks when I am watching practice and then when I was able to go back out and practice, I pretty much was right where I left off just being calm, being confident and just building on from there."

For now, the Browns have D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton and Donovan Peoples-Jones in the mix to handle punt and kick returns. As of last week, Priefer said the Browns did not have a clear-cut, No. 1 options at each area.