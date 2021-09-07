Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 1 game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson III
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Michael Dunn*
|C
|JC Tretter
|Nick Harris
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Blake Hance
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Chris Hubbard
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|David Njoku
|Harrison Bryant
|WR
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Rashard Higgins
|Anthony Schwartz
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Case Keenum
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Demetric Felton
|FB
|Andy Janovich
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Takkarist McKinley
|LDT
|Malik Jackson
|Jordan Elliott
|RDT
|Andrew Billings
|Malik McDowell
|Tommy Togiai
|RDE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Joe Jackson
|WILL
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Malcolm Smith
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Tony Fields II
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Troy Hill
|A.J. Green
|RCB
|Greg Newsome II
|Greedy Williams
|SS
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|Grant Delpit
|M.J. Stewart Jr.
|FS
|John Johnson III
|Richard LeCounte III
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|K
|Chase McLaughlin
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|KR
|Demetric Felton
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|PR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Demetric Felton
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - Injured players