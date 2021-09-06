Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 'definitely ready' for big role in rookie season

Owusu-Koramoah's biggest challenges Sunday likely will come with Mahomes and Kelce, one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL and two of the biggest reasons why the Chiefs have played in back-to-back Super Bowls. They've connected for 33 touchdowns over the last three seasons, by far the most among a quarterback and tight end in the league in that span.

Owusu-Koramoah has plenty of respect for both of them, but he's confident in his game, too. The Browns defense was rebuilt to challenge offenses as potent as the Chiefs, and they're counting on Owusu-Koramoah to be one of the difference-makers.

"It's not foreign to me to have some type of matchup as such," he said. " I'll be ready. As a team, we are looking forward to game planning correctly."

Owusu-Koramoah is well aware of the extra significance of the matchup for the Browns, who will return to Arrowhead Stadium for the rematch of their season-ending loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff round last year. He "vividly" remembered watching the game when he was in Dallas to train for his college pro day, and he watched the tape even more once the Browns immersed themselves in preparations for Round 2.

Now, he's a possible candidate to start in one of the premier Week 1 games around the league. He hasn't been told by his coaches whether he'll start or not, but it's safe to assume he'll carry a significant role in the rotation after showing just how helpful his speed can be for the rest of the defense.

"It's up to the coaches and what they see and believe is best," he said. "It's not that important — as long as a I have a good role and make an impact.