Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

Since 2017, the HELMETS program, presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith, has issued nearly 2,200 helmets to eligible youth and high school football programs. During the past seven years, the Browns have provided multiple local teams with more than $500,000 in donations for this new equipment through HELMETS and direct contributions from the team, as part of its dedication to assisting the development, safety and growth of the game in the state.