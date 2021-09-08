Greg Newsome II named Browns' Maurice Bassett Award winner for standout training camp performance

Newsome proved he was ready for a significant role in the defense after his first NFL training camp

Sep 08, 2021 at 10:31 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

090821_NewsomeBassett

Greg Newsome II did everything Browns coaches asked of him in his first NFL training camp.

Newsome, the 26th overall pick of the 2021 draft and one of the most promising cornerbacks of the draft class, was one of the most heavily used defensive backs in practices over the six weeks of camp. He was one of the best players from the Browns' two days of joint practices against the New York Giants, and he jumped at the opportunity to learn how to play the slot position when his coaches wanted him to grow his skills even further.

Newsome has checked all of the boxes normally expected of a first-round pick and is poised for a significant role in his first NFL season. That's why he was named the team's Maurice Bassett Award winner, an honor voted on by local reporters and annually given to the Browns' top-performing rookie at training camp.

"Greg is doing a nice job competing on the practice field and in these games," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after a recent practice. "Understand that he is a rookie, but he is a kid – like I mentioned the other day – who is not making the same mistake twice. He is very diligent about his work."

Photos: In Focus - Greg Newsome II

Check out the best photos of Greg Newsome II in advance of his rookie season

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
1 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
2 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Richard Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
3 / 50

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
4 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
5 / 50

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
6 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
7 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on August 25, 2021.
8 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on August 25, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
9 / 50

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
10 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
11 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
12 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
13 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
14 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
15 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
This is a 2021 photo of Greg Newsome II of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
16 / 50

This is a 2021 photo of Greg Newsome II of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
17 / 50

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
18 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
19 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
20 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
21 / 50

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
22 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.
23 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-13.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
24 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
25 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
26 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome's pads before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
27 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome's pads before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
28 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.
29 / 50

The first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
30 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
31 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day
32 / 50

2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Travel to Jacksonville on August 13, 2021.
33 / 50

Travel to Jacksonville on August 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.
34 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the twelfth day of training camp on August 11, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day
35 / 50

2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
36 / 50

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) signs his rookie contract on July 24, 2021.
37 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) signs his rookie contract on July 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day
38 / 50

2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
39 / 50

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of phase three on June 3, 2021.
40 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the sixth day of phase three on June 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of phase two on May 17, 2021.
41 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of phase two on May 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the fourth day of phase three on June 1, 2021.
42 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the fourth day of phase three on June 1, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021.
43 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021.
44 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021.
45 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
46 / 50

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
47 / 50

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
48 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
49 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.
50 / 50

Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Newsome proved he was worthy of first-round status in his junior season at Northwestern, where he led the Big Ten with 10 passes defensed and allowed just 12 catches, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors in 2020 and ended his college career with 25 passes defensed.

Teammates of Newsome who are previous winners include Harrison Bryant (2020), Mack Wilson (2019), Baker Mayfield (2018) and Myles Garrett (2017).

"He has been making plays out here and doing what he is supposed to do," fellow CB Denzel Ward said last week. "He has been doing his job, but he has just been consistent every day with his technique, execution and making plays out there. He can play on the inside in the slot and he can play outside corner. I know the coaches and the team are very excited about that and being able to use him in multiple places. He is definitely ready for all of that."

The Maurice Bassett Award has been around since 1985. Bassett played for the Browns from 1954-56

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns are locked in for 2021, 'way past' playoff loss at KC

Browns don't need to look backward to get the motivation they need for Sunday's season opener
news

Baker Mayfield eager to kickstart Browns offense back to high level

The completion of training camp has only further affirmed Mayfied's belief that he can help the offense soar in 2021
news

Greg Newsome II earns starting job for NFL debut with dogged work ethic

1st-round rookie impressed his coaches, teammates throughout training camp
news

Baker Mayfield, Browns playmakers build chemistry with trip to Montana over Labor Day weekend

Mayfield joined Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for a relaxing weekend at Yellowstone Club
Advertising