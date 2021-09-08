Greg Newsome II named Browns' Maurice Bassett Award winner for standout training camp performance

Newsome proved he was worthy of first-round status in his junior season at Northwestern, where he led the Big Ten with 10 passes defensed and allowed just 12 catches, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors in 2020 and ended his college career with 25 passes defensed.

"He has been making plays out here and doing what he is supposed to do," fellow CB Denzel Ward said last week. "He has been doing his job, but he has just been consistent every day with his technique, execution and making plays out there. He can play on the inside in the slot and he can play outside corner. I know the coaches and the team are very excited about that and being able to use him in multiple places. He is definitely ready for all of that."