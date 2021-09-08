Baker Mayfield eager to kickstart Browns offense back to high level

Then, there's the chemistry factor.

When Mayfield enters the huddle with the offense for the first time Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, he'll be surrounded by the same players who joined him in that huddle for the first game a year ago. The top playmakers of the group are a close-knit bunch — as evidenced by the mini-vacation Mayfield took with some of his receivers last weekend — and ready for the challenge presented by the Chiefs, who knocked the Browns out of the playoffs in the AFC Divisional Round last season.

All of that is combined with the personal training Mayfield, 26 and still growing in strength, completed for himself over the offseason to position himself for what could be his best season yet in Cleveland.

"I think Point A to Point B is going to happen quicker," Mayfield said. "It's just going through my reads and not forcing anything, much like the mentality I had the second half of last year: Find the open guy and go through my progressions every play."

The Browns would be thrilled if Mayfield can replicate the success he had in the second half of last season: 15 touchdowns and two interceptions in the final 10 games, including two playoff games. By the end of the year, Mayfield passed for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions — a career-low.

He expects those numbers to be even better this season.

He'll have one more receiver capable of helping him get there, too.

Odell Beckham Jr., back from a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 7 last season, has impressed those around him with his return to the field. His speed and elite catching abilities were missed in the second half of the year despite the Browns' offensive success, and he's looked healthy, quick and effective in practice as the Browns have gradually worked him back into team drills.

"His catching ability speaks for itself, but people forget how truly fast he is and to be able to take the top off defenses," Mayfield said. "Safeties have to worry about that. Teams will have to defend that and pick their poison because we are a physical and talented run-first team, and that's not going to change no matter who we have out there at receiver. He adds an element to where teams have to decide."

The Chiefs will be their first challenge. For Mayfield and the Browns, the biggest task might be staying ahead of Patrick Mahomes and his array of perennial offensive Pro Bowlers. The group, featuring WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce, has held the AFC Championship crown for two seasons and boasts one of the best offenses in recent memory.

The Browns hope to build a similar, long-lasting dynamic with their own offense, but they know they can only focus on one game at a time, and they're confident they'll take another step in that direction in 2021.

Just ask Mayfield.