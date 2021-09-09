News & Notes: Browns expect success, stability from K Chase McLaughlin

Ancient History

John Johnson III would very much like to relive the result of the last time he faced the Chiefs. He'd just prefer it be achieved in a much different fashion.

Johnson played all 72 snaps in one of the most memorable regular season games in NFL history. His defense surrendered a whopping 51 points, but it was good enough on an unforgettable night in Los Angeles, as the Rams posted 54 in a shootout for the ages.

"They had some opportunistic plays and so did we," Johnson said. "I do not want that to happen with this one coming up. I want it to be low scoring and high scoring on our end. It was just all-around a great game. I go back and watch it, there was a bunch of great football all over the place."

Johnson was quick to remind reporters that the Rams' defense scored two touchdowns and forced five takeaways, including three interceptions of Patrick Mahomes. Over their next four games, the Rams allowed a combined 54 points.