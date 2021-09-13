Browns celebrate 'Browns Give Back' ahead of first home game

Stay in the Game! Network: The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network. The "Stay in the Game!" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The equation is simple: The more students attend school or fully engage in remote education experiences, the more prepared they are for success beyond the classroom. Over the next 10 years, the Stay in the Game!Network seeks to cut the rate of chronic absenteeism in half — to 8.5 percent, or approximately 130,000 students. To find out more about Stay in the Game! Network visit SITGNetwork.org or follow us on Twitter @SITG_Network.