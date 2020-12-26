Browns make roster moves

Dec 26, 2020 at 04:29 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
081320_helmet

Berea, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19*:
LB B.J. Goodson

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Elevated from practice squad:
C Javon Patterson (COVID-19 replacement) 

Patterson is 6-3, 305 and in his second NFL season out of Mississippi. Originally selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve list. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 10. The Petal, Miss. native will wear No. 63.

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

news

Browns can clinch playoff spot with Week 16 win and some help

Cleveland controls its own playoff destiny but can wrap things up Sunday if it wins and has 1 of 3 other games fall its way
news

Browns place 5 on COVID-19 list

Cleveland elevates 3 from the practice squad for Sunday's game
news

Statement from Cleveland Browns on player's positive COVID-19 test

news

The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the New York Jets

Cleveland will look to take care of business Sunday against the Jets

Advertising