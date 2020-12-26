Browns make roster moves

Patterson is 6-3, 305 and in his second NFL season out of Mississippi. Originally selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve list. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 10. The Petal, Miss. native will wear No. 63.

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.