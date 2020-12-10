Browns, Marines, host First and Ten Toy Drive presented by EMS

Thanks to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and partner Electronic Merchant Systems' (EMS) commitment to help providing a happy holiday for local children, as a team, we are continuing the holiday tradition to engage our fans to share in the holiday spirit.

On Dec. 8, EMS received a toy drop box from the Marines to be able to collect toys at their offices in Tower City Center. We invite you to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the EMS lobby at 250 W Huron Road, Suite 400 in Tower City Center (Level M3) through December 18th. If you cannot donate a toy but would still like to support the Browns Toys for Tots Toy Drive this year, click here to make a monetary donation online.

EMS has also graciously donated $5,000 to Toys for Tots, which has been matched by the Browns for a total contribution of $10,000. This donation will provide approximately 1,000 toys for children in need this holiday season.

We encourage our incredible fans and neighbors to join this First and Ten opportunity to help others this winter.