Browns, Marines, host First and Ten Toy Drive presented by EMS

EMS has graciously donated $5,000 to Toys for Tots, which has been matched by the Browns for a total contribution of $10,000

Dec 10, 2020 at 08:58 AM
Thanks to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and partner Electronic Merchant Systems' (EMS) commitment to help providing a happy holiday for local children, as a team, we are continuing the holiday tradition to engage our fans to share in the holiday spirit.

On Dec. 8, EMS received a toy drop box from the Marines to be able to collect toys at their offices in Tower City Center. We invite you to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the EMS lobby at 250 W Huron Road, Suite 400 in Tower City Center (Level M3) through December 18th. If you cannot donate a toy but would still like to support the Browns Toys for Tots Toy Drive this year,  click here to make a monetary donation online.

EMS has also graciously donated $5,000 to Toys for Tots, which has been matched by the Browns for a total contribution of $10,000. This donation will provide approximately 1,000 toys for children in need this holiday season.

We encourage our incredible fans and neighbors to join this First and Ten opportunity to help others this winter.

The toy drive is one of the celebrations during the Browns 10 Days of Giving, our holiday initiative aimed at highlighting the team's yearlong commitment to education, youth football, social justice and inspiring others to give back through our First and Ten movement. To learn more about 10 Days of Giving, click here.

