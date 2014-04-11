News

Browns match offer for Pro Bowl center Alex Mack

Apr 11, 2014 at 12:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

Browns match offer for Pro Bowl center Alex Mack

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced that they will match Jacksonville's offer sheet and retain center Alex Mack, designated the team's transition player last month. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

Since being chosen by Cleveland with the 21st overall pick of the 2009 draft, Mack has started all 80 career games and has not missed an offensive snap, a streak of 4,998 consecutive plays. He was named to his second Pro Bowl following the 2013 season, becoming the third Browns center to earn multiple Pro Bowl honors, joining John Morrow and Tom DeLeone. Mack was also named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2013 and to the Professional Football Writers of America 2013 All-AFC team.

Mack is 6-4, 310 pounds and in his sixth NFL season. He is a graduate of California, where he was awarded the Draddy Trophy as a senior, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. Mack is a native of Santa Barbara, Calif., where he attended San Marcos High School.

Statement from General Manager Ray Farmer

"I'm excited for both Alex and the Browns.

"We have talked about keeping our own players and this is a positive for us. Alex is a quality person and player that truly brings to life what playing like a Brown means.

"The ending is positive for everyone. Keeping our young, good nucleus of players is vital for clubs and specifically the Browns, and therefore this is a good step.

"I'm excited for Alex and our football team as we continue to prepare for the 2014 season. The next step is the upcoming draft."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising