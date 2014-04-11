Browns match offer for Pro Bowl center Alex Mack

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced that they will match Jacksonville's offer sheet and retain center Alex Mack, designated the team's transition player last month. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

Since being chosen by Cleveland with the 21st overall pick of the 2009 draft, Mack has started all 80 career games and has not missed an offensive snap, a streak of 4,998 consecutive plays. He was named to his second Pro Bowl following the 2013 season, becoming the third Browns center to earn multiple Pro Bowl honors, joining John Morrow and Tom DeLeone. Mack was also named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2013 and to the Professional Football Writers of America 2013 All-AFC team.

Mack is 6-4, 310 pounds and in his sixth NFL season. He is a graduate of California, where he was awarded the Draddy Trophy as a senior, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. Mack is a native of Santa Barbara, Calif., where he attended San Marcos High School.

Statement from General Manager Ray Farmer

"I'm excited for both Alex and the Browns.

"We have talked about keeping our own players and this is a positive for us. Alex is a quality person and player that truly brings to life what playing like a Brown means.

"The ending is positive for everyone. Keeping our young, good nucleus of players is vital for clubs and specifically the Browns, and therefore this is a good step.