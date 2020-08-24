Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

Through the First and Ten volunteer platform, the Browns are proud to launch a new fan opportunity in collaboration with Medliminal. We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our First and Ten Grants contest. In partnership with Medliminal, we'll be issuing 10 grants to deserving organizations that strive to make a difference in the Northeast Ohio community.

This contest is designed to celebrate the people, organizations, and projects that better our neighborhoods, and provide them with the resources to improve and extend the valuable work that they do.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 grant. The runner-up will receive a $3,000 grant, and the eight other finalists will receive grants of $1,500 apiece.