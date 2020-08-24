Community

Browns, Medliminal launch First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

Aug 24, 2020 at 06:29 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-Medliminal-Grants

Through the First and Ten volunteer platform, the Browns are proud to launch a new fan opportunity in collaboration with Medliminal. We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our First and Ten Grants contest. In partnership with Medliminal, we'll be issuing 10 grants to deserving organizations that strive to make a difference in the Northeast Ohio community.

This contest is designed to celebrate the people, organizations, and projects that better our neighborhoods, and provide them with the resources to improve and extend the valuable work that they do.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 grant. The runner-up will receive a $3,000 grant, and the eight other finalists will receive grants of $1,500 apiece.

The Cleveland Browns First and Ten movement gives fans the opportunity to create awareness for causes important to them. When each person can commit to give 10 hours and help their respective communities, they will in turn make their communities better and inspire others to do the same.

Get Involved and #Give10!
There are many ways you can make a difference by volunteering! 
First and Ten Highlights - Celebrating 10 volunteers to honor 10th-year anniversary of Browns Adapted Football League
Remember to take the First and Ten pledge and use hashtag "#give10" or submit your story online when you volunteer
Nordonia High School received $25k worth of new Xenith helmets courtesy of the 2019-20 Cleveland Browns HELMETS program presented by Meijer and in association with University Hospitals and Xenith on July 31, 2020.
Nordonia High School surprised with new equipment during special event Friday
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience
The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
How an email to Browns staff from Andrew Berry turned into something much bigger
Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM invites fans to #BeTheSolution
Browns support #IWantASeason campaign, encourage fans to help slow spread of COVID-19
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announces additional, short-term guidelines to help sports teams continue their efforts to return to play
Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic
Sharpen your skills and learn why it's important to #StayInTheGame
Browns join American Red Cross for annual First and Ten blood drive
Community urged to give at 12 locations and help meet urgent need for blood
First and Ten Special Feature: Top 10 kids activities
Enjoy some fun from home and help the community at the same time
Jarvis Landry launches foundation to help children, families in Cleveland, New Orleans and Miami
Pro Bowl WR wants to help those facing socio-economic disparities, chronic health conditions
First and Ten Top 10 Highlights - June 2020
Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

