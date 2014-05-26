Browns Memorial Day special: Dick Schafrath

Dick Schafrath (left), Galen Fiss (right) in July of 1966

Dick Schafrath started playing for the Cleveland Browns in 1959.

He made $600 a month.

Head coach Paul Brown declared him a starter at left tackle the minute he was drafted in the second round from Ohio State. Schafrath would be replacing Lou Groza, whose legend grew so much, he now has a boulevard named after him outside the Browns facility. The cards were stacked against the rookie.

Affectionately nicknamed Schaf, the now 77-year-old remembers an NFL season that merely lasted from August to November. The 33 players on each roster never lifted a weight. At the time, trainers were against giving players water during practice and games, because they thought it would cause cramping.

But what's truly mindboggling, and what has changed the most about the NFL, is Schafrath and his teammates all held other jobs during the offseason. He recalls players who were insurance salesmen and butchers. To get in good graces with their normal day job, Schafrath said players would let bosses and their families come to practices for free.

"That was pretty good job security back in the day," Schafrath said with a laugh.

Schafrath wasn't like any of his teammates, though.

Instead of practicing Monday-Friday and working a normal job in the offseason, Schafrath was a full-time active member of the Air Force, serving on the base in Mansfield, OH. Daily shifts were 12 hours long, where he could be called into duty at a moment's notice. Remember, in 1959, the Cold War was heating up and Cuba had become a hot-button global issue.