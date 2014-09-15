Browns Monday locker room report

*In May, June and July, normally near the end of practice, a whistle would convene the Browns to huddle as a team in the middle of the field and an equipment employee would put 1:30 on the clock. The offense and defense would square off in a two-minute situation, often times with the defense coming out on top. * Because the Browns paid more attention to these types of real-game situations in the spring months, Hoyer thinks his team was more mentally prepared when they needed to be. * "We practice it a lot, the two minute drill," Hoyer said talking to a horde of reporters outside his locker. "You just have to have a certain mindset going into the situation. Where do we need to get to kick the field goal? How much time is left? How many timeouts do you have? And you're really thinking about [circumstances]." * Two games in the books and all of the media members who predicted the Browns' wide receivers were going to plague the offense have quieted down. We live in a football era where people often get too caught up in fantasy football numbers and not the actual execution of the plays. Hoyer's been thrilled with his receivers' efforts through two weeks and only expects improvement. * "I will go with a group of guys that works their butt off, knows exactly what they are supposed to do, gives everything they have over a group of guys that are super-talented any day," said Hoyer. "Because I think guys like Hawk, Gabriel, Travis [Benjamin], like Miles [Austin] – we've all been overlooked. Myself included. And when you have that mentality, you put the extra effort in. You make sure you are on top of everything. Sometimes that overcomes talent." * Favorite Hoyer quote of the day: * "I think the best thing about this win is, after watching the tape, we can play a lot better," said Hoyer. "Yeah, we won. And it was close. But without a doubt, if you ask any [player] in this room could they have played better? Could they have less mistakes? I think they'd all agree."