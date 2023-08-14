Browns move Aug. 20 training camp start time to morning

The practice will also be themed as “Superhero Day” for fans

Aug 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM
2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will continue on August 20, 2023 with an updated practice start time of 10:45 a.m.. Gates will open to fans at 9:45AM at the Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Only fans who have tickets for the practice will be allowed entry. The practice was initially scheduled for 2 p.m.

 As part of this year's new theme days, the Browns will be hosting Superhero Day on Aug. 20, which was previously rescheduled due to weather, as well as Browns Backers Day. As part of the Superhero theme, fans who come out to training camp are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero and enter a costume contest. There will be youth-focused activities happening around camp including a face painter and coloring station. As part of the Browns Backers theme, the Browns Backers in town for the "President's Summit" will be celebrated and receive perks as well as an exclusive look at practice.

Other activations and promotions will remain the same. The promotional giveaway for Aug. 20 is 1,500 Sunglasses provided by KeyBank and John Hughes will participate in Alumni signings.

Future open practice dates:

Table inside Article
Date Time
Sunday, August 20 10:45AM
Tuesday, August 22 1:25PM
Wednesday, August 23 1:25PM
Thursday, August 24 11:30AM

