Browns move Aug. 20 training camp start time to morning

2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will continue on August 20, 2023 with an updated practice start time of 10:45 a.m.. Gates will open to fans at 9:45AM at the Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Only fans who have tickets for the practice will be allowed entry. The practice was initially scheduled for 2 p.m.

As part of this year's new theme days, the Browns will be hosting Superhero Day on Aug. 20, which was previously rescheduled due to weather, as well as Browns Backers Day. As part of the Superhero theme, fans who come out to training camp are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero and enter a costume contest. There will be youth-focused activities happening around camp including a face painter and coloring station. As part of the Browns Backers theme, the Browns Backers in town for the "President's Summit" will be celebrated and receive perks as well as an exclusive look at practice.